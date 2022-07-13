Active shooter reported at Chicago's Willis Tower unfounded, police say

There was a brief scare downtown Wednesday when Chicago police responded to a call of an active shooter at the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower.

However, police say the incident was unfounded and deemed the building safe.

The call of the threat came in shortly before 3 p.m. Officers responded and were going floor by floor checking the building.

A gunman was reported on the 50th floor of the building, but that turned out to be not true.

A large police presence remained as of 4 p.m. Workers at the building reportedly barricaded themselves inside rooms and hid under desks until police gave them the all clear.

"We take all of these reports seriously until we are able to debunk them, and so that we can make sure given the current circumstances in this country with gun violence, particularly mass shootings, we got to take every precaution necessary," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.