Active shooting near Oak Forest Food 4 Less, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after an active shooting in suburban Oak Forest, according to police.

Police asked residents of the city to avoid the area of 159th Street and Central Avenue due to an active shooting around 12 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said there is no longer a threat to the public, but still advise residents to avoid the area.

A heavy police presence is expected to remain at this time. It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Police said a woman is the suspect, but did not provide any further details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.