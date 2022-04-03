Police kill woman who allegedly went into grocery store with a gun in Chicago suburb of Oak Forest

Oak Forest police said they shot and killed a woman who went into a grocery store with a gun and got into a gunfight with police.

Oak Forest police said that at 10:54 a.m., police were called to 159th Street for a driver needing assistance. That driver, Ketura Wilson, 21, of Calumet City, had a gun, police said.

Officers followed her to the Food4Less grocery store, where she went inside.

There, she opened fire at police, and they shot her, police said. Wilson was killed, and an officer was wounded. That officer is in serious but stable condition.

The Illinois Public Integrity Task Force and the Oak Forest Police Department are investigating.

