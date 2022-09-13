Activist says Chicago police covered up incident with woman being run over by squad car

A video of a woman being run over by a Chicago Police SUV surfaced in 2019, and now, one activist believes the Chicago Police Department is hiding something.

Activist William Calloway spoke about a possible coverup Tuesday.

After a legal court battle, Calloway was able to get the video showing Martina Standley being run over. However, his lawyers were unsuccessful at getting emails and messages regarding the incident and was initially denied public records.

Calloway is now seeking $720,000 in civil penalties and attorney's fees.

"Chicago Police Department has not responded to any of our discovery requests, they're hiding something," said Calloway.

Standley died earlier this year. The cause and manner of death is still pending.

The mayor's office and Chicago Police Department declined to comment on the pending litigation.