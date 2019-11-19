Family of woman hit by CPD car says she’s fighting for her life

Martina Standley was hit and critically injured by a Chicago Police squad car last week, and now her family is filing suit, saying they don't believe it was an accident.

"As we speak now, right behind us at the University of Chicago Hospital, Martina has a traumatic brain injury and is struggling for her life,” said Andrew Stroth, family attorney.

The family of Standley says the 32-year-old woman has been unresponsive since she was struck by a Chicago Police SUV last Wednesday. It happened around 6 p.m. on 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

New surveillance pictures released by the family's attorney show Standley had been talking to officers through a rolled-up window and began moving away.

"At some point, the brake lights came off,” said Steven Hart, family attorney. “The vehicle swerved towards Martina. Her right foot was pinned under the wheel, we believe, and she violently struck the rear of her head on the pavement."

"This happened because of the willful, wanton and deliberate actions of Chicago Police,” said Stroth.

However, the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family against the city and the unnamed officers does not say why the police would intentionally hit her.

Standley was in the news last month when police listed her as a missing person. She returned home safely about two weeks before she was struck by the police car.

"She's well known in the community,” said Joslyn Ewing, Standley’s cousin. “She’s well-liked and we just don't understand. The family's in a state of shock."

Chicago Police say because of the lawsuit filed Tuesday, they would not comment about the case.

Standley's family is also asking for an investigation from the Cook County State's Attorney’s Office, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.