Woman run over by CPD vehicle in South Shore, leaving her critically hurt

A woman was in critical condition after her leg was run over by a Chicago police vehicle Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 34-year-old old woman was standing outside speaking with officers who were seated inside a squad vehicle at 6:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, according to Chicago police.

It was unclear what they were speaking about, but the woman was not considered a suspect in a criminal matter, a police spokesperson said.

As the squad car pulled away, the woman’s right leg became stuck under the passenger side tire of the vehicle, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries to her right leg and head, police said.

Police and Chicago Fire Department officials said she was listed in critical condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.