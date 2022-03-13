Actor William Hurt, known for 'Broadcast News' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' dead at age 71

article

Actor William Hurt died on Sunday, according to reports in Deadline and Variety.

Hurt won an Oscar for Best Actor for his work in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and was nominated for "Children of a Lesser God" and "Broadcast News."

Hurt's family released this statement:

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."

