Actors Timothee Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key talk 'Wonka'

More than 50 years after Gene Wilder brought Willy Wonka to life, actor Timothee Chalamet is now donning the iconic hat and jacket in a new prequel, "Wonka," hitting theaters this weekend.

Chalamet joined his "Wonka" co-star Keegan-Michael Key for a hilarious sit down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton where he discussed Wilder’s original performance and the scene from the 1971 classic he most wishes he could have played in.

"His performance is so titanic," Chalamet said. "It’s so perfect. I think he was so protective of the character since he did it so perfectly."

As for the scene he most wishes he could have played?

"That tunnel sequence is pretty phenomenal. That’s the sequence that freaks everyone out."

"Wonka" hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 15