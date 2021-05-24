Addison man charged with possession of child pornography

article

A suburban Addison man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Bartlomiej Zasuwa, 31, is free on $50,000 bond after turning himself in to DuPage County Sheriff’s Office officials Monday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Zasuwa of the 400 block of West Park Avenue is charge with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

"The allegations against Mr. Zasuwa are very disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law," a law enforcement official said.

The charges were filed after an undercover investigation conducted by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Addison Police Department.

Advertisement

"If you contribute to the victimization of children in this way, they will find you and bring you to justice," Sheriff James Mendrick said.