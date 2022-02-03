Addison man punched, strangled and sexually assaulted 10-year-old after breaking into her home: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a suburban man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl after breaking into her home in January.

Teodoro Garcia, 29, of Addison, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and one count of home invasion, causing injury.

According to prosecutors, at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, Garcia went into the 10-year-old's residence and found her and her siblings in the home.

The victim was playing in her bedroom with a sibling when Garcia allegedly entered the room. Prosecutors said Garcia told the sibling to leave the room, and after the sibling left, Garcia ordered the victim to remove her clothes.

The victim refused and fought back.

Garcia then allegedly punch her in the face and strangled her.

Prosecutors said that Garcia then removed the victim's clothes and sexually assault her.

Following the assault, the victim's parents returned to the home. Garcia was allegedly hiding in a bathroom within the home until he was discovered by one of the victim's siblings, prosecutors said.

The victim's father then confronted Garcia, at which time, Garcia swung at the father with a knife and fled from the home.

On Jan. 30, the victim and her parents saw Garcia walking down the street and contacted police. The father detained Garcia until police arrived.

Garcia was then taken into custody.

"The allegations against Mr. Garcia are beyond disturbing," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "This young girl, her siblings and her parents have every right to feel safe in their home. It is alleged that Mr. Garcia violated the sanctity their home provided in the worst possible way."

Garcia's next court appearance is scheduled for March 3.