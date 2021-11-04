Addison man robbed car full of people after Halloween party: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for an Addison man accused of robbing a car full of people after they left a Halloween party over the weekend.

Lenny Ramirez, 23, has been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery.

At about 2:13 a.m. on Oct. 31, Addison police officers responded to the area of Army Trail and Swift Roads for a report of shots fired.

The victim and several other individuals left a Halloween party and got inside the victim's vehicle that was parked in a parking lot on North Swift Road, authorities said.

Once inside the vehicle, another vehicle allegedly parked behind the victim's car, blocking him from driving.

The two men, later identified as Ramirez and an accomplice, allegedly exited their vehicle, approached the victim's car and opened the passenger door, authorities said.

The two men then allegedly pulled an occupant out of the car and Ramirez's accomplice put a handgun to the back of the victim's head and said, "Give me everything, don't move."

Ramirez and his accomplice then took about $800 from the victim, authorities said.

Another occupant then got out of the vehicle and was allegedly struck in the face several times by the two men and had his phone and wallet stolen.

Ramirez then entered the open passenger side door and allegedly began to punch everyone inside the vehicle before running back to their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The victim's car then followed the two men when they fled. At that time, Ramirez's accomplice allegedly got out of the passenger side of the car and shot several times at the victim's car, striking the car several times and one of the occupants in the leg.

While investigating, officers located two silver spent casings.

Ramirez was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Ramirez’s bond was set at $500,0000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Addison Police Department at (630) 543-3080 and ask for the Investigative Division.