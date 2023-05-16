Aerial spraying to combat 'Spongy Moth Caterpillars' begins in Chicago suburb

Low-flying helicopters took to the skies over Aurora on Tuesday to release spray in an effort to deter "spongy moth caterpillars".

The initiative will continue with a second round of spraying scheduled for next Tuesday.

City officials assure residents that the chemicals used in the process are considered safe for humans and other creatures.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The targeted pests, known as spongy moths – previously recognized as gypsy moths – are an invasive species originally from Europe.

The moths are notorious for causing damage to trees, making the aerial spraying initiative crucial to safeguarding the local environment.