Afghan families will be able to choose from donated clothes and supplies gathered in Chicago

Two Illinois lawmakers who know what it's like to be outsiders helped work on "welcoming kits" for Afghan refugees in Chicago on Sunday.

State Sen. Mike Simmons' dad is from Ethiopia.

"Somebody was generous like this to my family, and we are just trying to make the same gesture to the next generation," Simmons said.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy also spoke about what it's like to be from a family of immigrants.

"As a fellow first generation kid, we know we know that when you get here you need help, you need support, you need neighborhood and community and that is what our folks have done," Cassidy said.

Thousands of Afghan families will be able to "shop for free" for items they need among the supplies collected in partnership with World Relief Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP