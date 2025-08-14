After 2 weeks in Chicago, Texas Democrats signal possible return

The Brief After two weeks in Chicago, Texas Democrats say they’re ready to "pass the baton" and may return soon. They’ve shifted the fight against GOP gerrymandering to a national stage, citing California’s new map proposal. Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton threaten action, but lawmakers remain defiant and haven’t set a return date.



Texas Democrats say they have accomplished what they set out to do, and their return home could be imminent.

What we know:

Comparing their work to a relay race, the lawmakers say they have run their leg and are preparing to pass the baton — though the exact timing remains unclear.

Several Democratic legislators appeared Wednesday afternoon at a rally in Chicago with local and Texas labor leaders, declaring the fight against Republican-led gerrymandering has shifted to the national stage.

Some members suggested their stay in suburban Chicago — now in its second week — may soon end.

"We know there's a certain point where we have to pass the baton to another state and say, ‘we have run our leg of this race. It is time for you to run your leg of the race and let's get this thing going,'" said state Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth.

Romero said that baton is now in the hands of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who unveiled the state’s proposed redistricting map in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"You have the power to stand up to Trump. You have the power to declare that you support a system that is not rigged," said Gov. Newsom.

Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for U.S. Senate, have threatened to use law enforcement to compel the Democrats’ return, arrest them and even vacate their seats. They have called the lawmakers "cowards" for leaving the state and say a new special session will be called when they return.

Romero dismissed the threats.

"I've called them bottle rockets being launched from Texas. There's no way they're going to make it to Illinois. The courts are laughing at them," said Romero.

What's next:

The Democrats have yet to decide on a specific return date, though they acknowledge a vote on Texas’ new maps may be inevitable.