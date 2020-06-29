After another violent weekend in Chicago, 15-year-old boy shot Monday

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen and arm about 2:25 p.m. on the street in the 7100 block of South University Avenue, Chicago police said.

Paramedics took him from the 1000 block of East 73rd Street to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt

Merritt initially said the teen was seriously wounded, but police later said he was in good condition.

The shooting comes just hours after a violent weekend that saw 18 people dead — three of them children.

Lina Nunez, 10, was killed Saturday night when a bullet entered her Logan Square home and struck her in the head.

Saturday morning, 17-year-old Antiwon Douglas was shot and killed in an altercation in Humboldt Park.

Advertisement

Then, hours later, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston was shot to death and his mother was wounded as she drove home from a laundromat in Englewood.

Earlier Monday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said he would deploy 1,200 additional officers on the street on the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.