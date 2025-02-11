After Blagojevich’s pardon, Jesse Jackson Jr. renews request for his own

The Brief Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. is renewing his request for a presidential pardon after Donald Trump granted one to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Jackson Jr.’s conviction was tied to the scandal involving Blagojevich’s attempt to sell Barack Obama’s former Senate seat. He argues he has spent years advocating for forgiveness for others and believes it’s time he receives the same consideration.



After former President Donald Trump pardoned ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. is making another push for his own pardon.

Jackson previously requested one from former President Joe Biden but was denied.

Now, he’s asking again, saying he’s spent years advocating for others to be forgiven and believes it’s time he received the same.

The backstory:

Jackson Jr.’s conviction stemmed from the same corruption case that brought down Blagojevich.

Back in 2008, after Barack Obama was elected president, Blagojevich was caught allegedly trying to sell Obama’s vacant Senate seat. A major donor reportedly offered the governor $1 million in exchange for appointing Jackson Jr. to the position.

Jackson Jr. has long maintained that he never authorized anyone to offer anything in return for the Senate seat.

Ultimately, former Attorney General Roland Burris was appointed to the position.