Trump surveyed Chicago audience on freeing Blagojevich: Report
President Donald Trump has again broached the idea of freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from a Colorado federal prison, where he is in his seventh year of a 14-year prison term for political corruption.
Trump discusses possible commutation for Blagojevich: 'He was very harshly sentenced'
Is Rod Blagojevich's commutation still in the works? It is definitely on the mind of President Donald Trump.
Illinois seeking to bar Blagojevich from practicing law
Eight years after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted of corruption, the state of Illinois is seeking to bar him from practicing law.
Illinois congressman says he spoke to President Trump to keep Blagojevich in prison
An Illinois congressman Wednesday night is revealing how he helped convince President Trump to keep Rod Blagojevich in prison.
Commutation of Blagojevich prison sentence on hold
The potential commutation of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's federal prison sentence has been put on hold amid White House officials' fears of public pushback, sources say.
Blagojevich to be released from prison soon, sources say
Sources have told Fox 32 News that President Trump is indeed going to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, and that his release is imminent.
Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash
On tonight's edition of Flannery Fired Up, Will County's Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tells why he's now ready to vote for a proposal he voted against last February.
Blagojevich's hopes hinge on Trump as president goes on vacation
President Donald Trump heads to New Jersey Friday for vacation, which means those hoping to see former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich get out of prison early will have to wait.
Trump 'very strongly' considering commutation for Blagojevich
President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.
Jesse Jackson, son urge President Trump to pardon ex-Gov. Blagojevich
The Rev. Jesse Jackson is urging President Donald Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for his corruption crimes.
Friday marks 7 years since Blago started prison sentence
Friday marked seven years since Rod Blagojevich traded his political life for prison life.
Trump tweets about Blagojevich, 'wonderful wife'
President Donald Trump tweeted about the Blagojevichs on Sunday.
Congressional Republicans oppose Blagojevich clemency
The Republicans in Illinois' congressional delegation are asking President Trump not to grant former Gov. Rod Blagojevich clemency.
Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence
Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.
Patti Blagojevich appeals to Trump to pardon her husband: 'It takes a strong leader to right wrongs'
Former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich continues to try to get President Donald Trump to pardon her husband by going on Fox News to make her case.
Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich's term
President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned a conservative commentator he claims "was treated very unfairly by our government!" and announced he's thinking about clemency for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, among "lots" of other people.
Patti Blagojevich hopes Trump will pardon husband after Supreme Court rejection
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich of his corruption convictions, the second time in two years it has declined to take up his case.
Supreme Court deciding whether to hear Blagojevich appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court met behind closed doors Friday to decide whether it will give Rod Blagojevich one more shot at freedom.
Government lawyer high court: Don't hear Blagojevich appeal
A top federal government lawyer is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear disgraced ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich's appeal.
Years later, Blagojevich still creates trouble for Democrats
The investigation that sent former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich to prison is still causing political problems for Democrats, a decade after the FBI began secretly recording his profanity-laced conversations.