Trump surveyed Chicago audience on freeing Blagojevich: Report

President Donald Trump has again broached the idea of freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from a Colorado federal prison, where he is in his seventh year of a 14-year prison term for political corruption.

Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence

Illinois' imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

Trump mulls commuting Blagojevich's term

President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned a conservative commentator he claims "was treated very unfairly by our government!" and announced he's thinking about clemency for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, among "lots" of other people.