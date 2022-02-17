Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich will sleep on Chicago rooftop in support of Pastor Brooks' campout

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich will be sleeping outside Thursday night, joining the rooftop with Pastor Corey Brooks.

This is the 89th day of Brooks' 100-day campout against violence.

The campaign has a $35 million fundraising goal to build a community center, which will provide educational and career opportunities.

"Violence in Chicago is an epidemic, we've become the epicenter of crime in America. If you live in New York City, you have a one in 175 chance of being a victim of a violent crime. If you live in Chicago, you have a one in 100 chance," said Blagojevich.

There was a shooting just streets away from Blagojevich's home Wednesday morning.

Blagojevich, who spent several years behind bars, says he learned the best way to prevent criminal activity is by providing opportunity, hope and purpose.