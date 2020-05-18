Illinois Supreme Court officially disbars former Gov. Rod Blagojevich

article

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was officially disbarred Monday by the state supreme court, roughly two months following the reccomendation from a panel to permanently revoke his suspended law license.

President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year sentence in mid-February after serving eight years.

A panel of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission’s ruling came a week after commission attorneys reminded the three-member board about some of the things that led to Blagojevich’s conviction on corruption charges and 14-year prison sentence.

In its four-page decision, the panel noted that Blagojevich sought to “further his own interests” as governor despite his oath of office and that he “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse.” The panel also noted that Blagojevich failed to appear for his disciplinary hearing on Feb. 25, saying it demonstrated “a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession.”

MOBILE APP USERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DECISION