WATCH LIVE: Joliet police give update after missing man found dead

Robert Long, 37, has been found deceased in the Des Plaines River in Joliet, his family confirms.

A search party was conducted Friday morning that started at 316 N. Bluff Street, led by his mother, Jewell Robinson.

Joliet police will be giving an update on the case around 2 p.m. to release further details. The press conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Long was reported missing last week and Robinson made an emotional plea to the Joliet City Council Tuesday night, asking for their help in finding Long.

Robinson said she last saw Long at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, April 11. She was leaving their home when he was getting into the shower.

"My heart is heavy right now," Long's mother, Jewell Robinson, said to the council. "What I'm asking for is community help, neighborhood help…."

Long left home and went to a convenience store on Route 30 and Hickory, which was a few blocks away from his home. He was last seen that night by his neighbors.

Robinson announced the search party at the council meeting and invited community members to join. She also urged the city to dispatch divers to the Des Plaines River, citing its close proximity to the Riverwalk Homes.

Long is not married but is a father to seven children who range in age from 11 months to 16 years old.