Blagojevich joins families of violence victims to demand Foxx harden stance on prosecuting criminals

Families who have lost loved ones to violence protested outside the Cook County State's Attorney office on Friday.

They held up pictures of their relatives who've been killed and demanded changes within the office of Kim Foxx.

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich joined the families and said the state's attorney's office needs to do a better job prosecuting violent criminals.

"Why can't you support criminal justice reform, meaningful real, criminal justice reform that protects the innocent and the rights of the accused while at the same time being smart and tough on the real criminals, the violent criminals who are killing people and hurting people," Blagojevich said.

Foxx fired back at Blagojevich in a statement released Friday morning.

"I hope he [Blagojevich] remains focused on staying out of prison himself after his extortion schemes that victimized children in need of medical care," Foxx said in a statement.

Foxx also said her office is "pursuing a smart approach to crime and violence."