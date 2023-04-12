After Joliet teen receives kidney transplant, her brother discovers he has same rare kidney condition

A Joliet family now has two reasons to get the word out about organ donation.

Their teenage daughter was diagnosed with a rare kidney condition that required a transplant.

Now, they've discovered their son has the same condition.

April is National Donate Life Month, and the Reyes family wants to spread that message.

Lizzie Reyes was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that left her with end-stage kidney disease in 2020. It came out of nowhere and nearly took her life.

Because the symptoms of the condition usually appear around the age of 14, the family thought her older brother was in the clear.

Recently, they discovered they were wrong.

Not only is his kidney function being depleted, but he too will require a kidney transplant.

Natalie Bomke will have a special report on the family and organ donation on FOX 32 News at 9 Wednesday night.