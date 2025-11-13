After reported ICE visit, Oak Park neighbors launch 'whistle brigade' for alerts

The Brief Residents say ICE agents in tactical gear appeared during a Girl Scout food drive along North Elmwood. Oak Park police received five separate reports of ICE activity but found no agents upon arrival. Neighbors are now organizing a "whistle brigade" to alert each other of possible immigration enforcement.



A quiet weekend food drive in Oak Park took an alarming turn Saturday morning when residents reported seeing ICE agents in tactical gear near the 800 block of North Elmwood, prompting families and children to leave the area.

What we know:

According to residents, federal agents pulled into a nearby alley as a construction crew worked behind a home. Residents say the commotion could be heard by some of the children who witnessed the moment as agents arrived.

The Oak Park Police Department said it received at least five reports of possible ICE activity between 8:56 a.m. and 9:37 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to locations across the village, including Lombard, Gunderson and Elmwood. By the time police reached each scene, no agents were present.

Todd Spencer, a longtime resident, said the encounter lasted only 10 minutes but was unsettling. He said neighbors intervened, blew whistles and recorded the interaction on their phones. Spencer said the agents left not long after.

"There were no people taken away, but it was a confrontation that lasted about 10 minutes," Spencer said. "They felt pressure. They felt people with their smart phones videotaping, and they could see that this wasn’t going anywhere."

Some of the Girl Scouts out during the ICE incident.

In the days since, neighbors have begun organizing what they calling a "whistle brigade," distributing whistles and letters encouraging residents to alert one another if they spot immigration enforcement in the area.

Residents say it offers awareness without confrontation.

"I think it’s effective," Spencer said. "It basically puts the ICE agents on alert that they’re being watched."

Oak Park police said it is reviewing available video footage and speaking with witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation.

What's next:

Residents say they plan to bring the incident to the next village board meeting, where they hope to get more information from local officials and discuss community safety efforts moving forward.