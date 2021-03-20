Expand / Collapse search

After two children are shot, activists say mayor, state's attorney need to do more

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Updated 18 hours ago
Washington Park
Activists say Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State's Attorney Kim Foxx need to do more to stop gun violence in Chicago. They also say that community members need to do more.

CHICAGO - After two children were shot in Chicago on Friday night, activists said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot needs to pay as much attention to violence as she has to the COVID pandemic.

A 10-year-old boy was injured when someone opened fire on a car he was in with two adults. The second child, a 4-year-old boy, was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

Outside Comer Children's Hospital Saturday, activists said that stopping violence is also the community's responsibility.

"It starts at home," said Nor'tasha Stingley, mother of a child who was murdered in 2013. "Talk to your little cousins. Talk to your brothers, your sisters, because you know if they out here in the streets, this is where they getting it from."

Activists also said that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is allowing offenders to walk away with a slap on the wrist, and they want that to change.

