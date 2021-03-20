After two children are shot, activists say mayor, state's attorney need to do more

After two children were shot in Chicago on Friday night, activists said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot needs to pay as much attention to violence as she has to the COVID pandemic.

A 10-year-old boy was injured when someone opened fire on a car he was in with two adults. The second child, a 4-year-old boy, was wounded in a shooting in Washington Park.

Outside Comer Children's Hospital Saturday, activists said that stopping violence is also the community's responsibility.

"It starts at home," said Nor'tasha Stingley, mother of a child who was murdered in 2013. "Talk to your little cousins. Talk to your brothers, your sisters, because you know if they out here in the streets, this is where they getting it from."

Activists also said that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is allowing offenders to walk away with a slap on the wrist, and they want that to change.

