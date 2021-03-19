Police: 2 children shot in 2 separate shootings in Chicago

A man was killed and two other people, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The three were sitting in vehicle when someone walked up and fired shots at them about 6:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 24, was struck in the side and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marquel Robinson of East Garfield Park.

The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Chicago Fire Department officials initially said all three were in critical condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

In a separate incident, a 4-year-old boy was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boy was riding in a vehicle about 4 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the face, police said.

He was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital, but police could not provide information about his condition Friday night.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.