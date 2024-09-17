'Agatha All Along' streams on Disney+ this week

From her days on the Northwestern campus to starring in her very own Marvel series, actress Kathryn Hahn has a lot to be proud of.

The Emmy-nominee stars as the evil witch "Agatha" in the new Disney+ series, continuing the story she started in the popular Marvel limited series "WandaVision." But long before she was a star on the big and small screen, she lived in Chicago and attended Northwestern, something she told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about.

"I went to school at Northwestern, I met my hubby there, I was just there recently blessed enough to give the commencement speech, which was so moving," Hahn said. "That’s the origin of how I see the world comedically, friendship-wise, I love that city."

"Seeing theater downtown, The Looking Glass – to me, Chicago was the epitome of the cool kids who did theater for the love of it and I respected the heck out of it." she added.

"Agatha All Along" starts streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 18.