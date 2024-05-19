Air India Express plane engine catches fire, forcing emergency landing at Bangalore airport

article

Passengers aboard an Air India Express flight can be heard screaming on video as one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire Saturday night, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

The flight aboard an Airbus A320 had just taken off from Bangalore and was heading to Cochin International Airport in Kerala when the terrifying incident unfolded.

Video shows a bright light glowing underneath a wing of the plane as it is flying before the video cuts to a shot of the plane on the tarmac. As passengers wait inside the cabin, the fire is seen intensifying and causing a panic.

"Please be seated!" a steward can be heard yelling over screaming passengers in the video. "Everything is under control."

The video cuts again and shows the passengers exiting the plane and moving along the tarmac.

The pilots "elected" to return to Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport and "carried out a precautionary landing" after the engine caught fire, the airline said in a statement to India Today.

After landing, the plane was evacuated successfully without injuries to any guests, the airline said.

"We regret the inconvenience this has caused and are working to provide alternative arrangements for our guests to reach their destination as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement. "A thorough investigation with the regulator shall be accomplished to establish the cause."

Air India Express is a low-cost, short-haul subsidiary of carrier Air India.

