Air travel set to exceed pre-pandemic levels during Memorial Day weekend

AAA is saying the upcoming weekend could be among the busiest-ever travel periods for the unofficial start of summer by road and by air.

Road trips are expected to be up by six percent over last year, but the most impressive increase will be in the skies.

AAA expects air travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than five percent and says passengers should be prepared for packed airports.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says airlines need to do their part because a third of last year's cancelations were caused by carriers and his department is on the side of travelers.

"Airlines are responsible for delivering a high standard of service," said Buttigieg. "We know that passengers continue to face issues, and I want passengers to know that when they do, we have their back."

TSA expects Friday to be the busiest travel day of the long weekend.