Pedestrian sent airborne in Chatham hit-and-run

Chicago police are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck by a car and thrown into the air in Chatham Friday night.

A group of pedestrians was crossing 87th Street northbound between South State Street and South Lafayette Avenue just after 11 a.m. when one person was hit.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 87th Street and did not stop after the collision.

The impact launched the pedestrian through the air onto the south sidewalk of 87th Street. They suffered serious injuries throughout the body.

Police say the striking vehicle was a dark-colored, four-door, 2007-2009 Audi Q7 SUV. It was seen continuing eastbound on 87th Street.

The vehicle is expected to be missing part of the front grille and a broken headlight. Investigators encourage citizens to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 if anyone has any information about the incident.