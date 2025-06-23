Body found in search for missing Illinois teen: 'Tragic discovery'

article

The Brief A body was discovered Sunday morning during the search for missing 16-year-old Aiyana Williams in suburban Yorkville. Police found the body in the same area where Williams was last seen on June 17, though it has not yet been officially identified. Authorities called it a "tragic discovery" and said more information will be released once details are confirmed.



A body was found in the search for a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since last week in suburban Yorkville.

Body found during search for missing girl

What we know:

Yorkville police announced Sunday morning that a body had been found in the "area of concern" during the search for Aiyana Williams.

Williams was last seen on June 17 in the area of Fawn Ridge Court in the Country Hills subdivision. Yorkville police conducted several "extensive" searches alongside members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council and other law enforcement agencies.

Yorkville patrol officers found the body during a drone operation early Sunday morning. Police have not confirmed that the body they found was Williams but called it a "tragic discovery" and asked the public to avoid the Country Hills subdivision.

On Friday, before the discovery of the body, Yorkville police said there was no evidence of foul play, and they were investigating Williams' disappearance as a runaway.

What's next:

Yorkville police said they would release more information once they are able to confirm more details.