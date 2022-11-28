Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside.

The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said.

A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word "Evil" spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.

Police said the graffiti was removed the same day it was discovered, though what appear to be red bits of paint remained on the grave Sunday afternoon.

No suspects were in custody.

In 2021, an auction of Al Capone’s personal effects, including his favorite gun, garnered more than $3.1 million. More than 1,200 bidders from all 50 states and several countries participated.