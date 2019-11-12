Alabama authorities find human remains during search for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

Police in Alabama say they have found human remains during their search for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl.

Authorities expanded their search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams to Demopolis, Alabama, west of Montgomery, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a news conference on Monday.

Williams says the girl, who is not related to the sheriff, was reported missing from her Jacksonville home last Wednesday. The sheriff says Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has not spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities have also been searching for the girl in Georgia.

The Demopolis Police Department said on Facebook that search teams had uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains have not yet been identified and officials are waiting for forensic testing.

MORE: $4,000 reward offered in search for missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville

Advertisement

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that the heard a possibility that Taylor Williams has not been seen for months but this has not been confirmed. They ask that if you have seen Taylor with her mother within the last six months, to please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

A $4,000 reward is being offered in the search for Taylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.