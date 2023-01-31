Alamo Drafthouse opening its first Chicago location

A new addition will be arriving in Wrigleyville this week.

The Alamo Drafthouse is opening its first Chicago location. The six-theater cinema also features a bar and DVD and video rentals.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It also pays tribute to a beloved movie-maker John Hughes, along with all things ‘80s. There’s a "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" red sports car and even a model of Ferris himself.

The Alamo Drafthouse is located on Clark street, and there is a parking lot.