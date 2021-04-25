Expand / Collapse search

Alaska Airlines bans Republican State Sen. Lora Reinbold for not wearing a mask

By Fox 32 Digital Team
JUNEAU, Alaska - Alaska State Sen. Lora Reinbold is going to have to find another way to get around, now that Alaska Airlines has banned her for not wearing a mask.

The Republican joins approximately 500 other people banned by the airline.

The ban is a serious problem for Reinbold, because it's not easy to get around Alaska without planes. She was in southcentral Alaska this weekend, and no other airline has flights connected Anchorage and Juneau. Ferries can take several days.

Last week, video showed Reinbold at Juneau Airport arguing with Alaska Airlines employees about whether she had to wear a mask. Video shows the Alaska Airlines employees trying to tell her that masks must cover the nose and mouth.

 Reinbold called the employees "uptight" and called herself "reasonable."  

Last year, she referred to Alaska Airlines staff as "mask bullies" and then reportedly sent a cake to some flight attendants bearing the inscription: "I'm sorry if I offended you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

