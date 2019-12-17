Three earthquakes shake Anchorage, no reports of damage
No one was hurt and there were no reports of damage after three earthquakes shook Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski backs Barrett despite opposing replacement before presidential election
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett won crucial backing Saturday when one of the last Republican holdouts against filling the seat so close to Election Day announced support ahead of a confirmation vote expected Monday.
Powerful earthquake near Alaska triggers tsunami warning
A powerful earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean south of the Alaska Peninsula on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The 7.5-magnitude earthquake prompted the National Tsunami Center to issue a tsunami warning for south Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
Anchorage mayor resigns after admitting to relationship with TV anchorwoman
Berkowitz, 58, noted that his conduct did great injury to his wife, their family, his staff and the people of Anchorage.
Chicago adds Alaska to quarantine travel order, removes 2 states
The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that one more state has been added and two states have been removed from the city's travel quarantine list.
Republican Susan Collins says she opposes voting on SCOTUS nominee before election
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced on Saturday that she thinks Republicans should wait until after the 2020 elections to vote on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement -- saying she believed it was out of "fairness to the American people."
Maskless man at Walmart in Alaska throws tantrum, screams at employees for 'taking away' his rights
Walmart has praised several employees for their “patience and professionalism” when dealing with an irate, mask-eschewing customer in Anchorage, Alaska.
Powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off of Alaska
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula late Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves.
Trump administration to reportedly lift ban on baiting and killing hibernating bears and wolves in Alaska
The rule change reverses an Obama-era ban on hunting methods such as baiting bears with doughnuts and shooting swimming caribou from a boat.
Researchers: Global death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 200,000
The worldwide death toll topped 200,000, according to a tally compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher.
As Iditarod teams travel across Alaska, but fans are asked to avoid the finish line
Iditarod dog sled racers will make it to the finish line without the support of fans, if race organizers get their way.
Alaska Airlines announces ‘March-Forward’ sale with rates starting at $20
Alaska Airlines is offering rates for a low as $20 one-way for their two-day “March Forward,” sale.
Donald Trump Jr. receives permit to hunt Alaska grizzly bear
The oldest son of President Donald Trump has received a permit to hunt and kill a grizzly bear in Alaska, officials said Monday.
4 children found safe in Alaska after being stranded in overnight blizzard
A frantic search for four children, including a 2-year-old boy, who disappeared during a blizzard in rural Alaska ended with good news.
Alaska pot shops among 1st in US to allow onsite consumption
Marijuana shops in Alaska will be among the first nationally where onsite use would be permitted.
Northernmost US city in Alaska to see sunrise for first time in months
Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, is located north of the Arctic Circle and experiences a phenomenon called the “polar night.”
Man survives weeks in remote Alaska wilderness after cabin burns down, writes 'SOS' in snow
A man survived more than three weeks in the rugged Alaskan wilderness after his remote cabin burned down. He was rescued last week by state troopers who spotted an "SOS" signal stamped in the snow.
Survivor of Alaska crab boat disaster: 'Sleeping to swimming' in minutes
Gribble, who's appeared on the Discovery Channel documentary series “Deadliest Catch," said the seven-member crew faced 20-foot seas, 40 mph winds and icy conditions.
Toddler carried baby half mile in -31 degree temperatures
Police in Alaska said they are investigating the case of two children who suffered injuries from walking in bitterly cold temperatures after being abandoned by their caretaker.
Alaska sets heat and snow records on same day
Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day.