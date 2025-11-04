Massive fire engulfs building on Chicago’s North Side

Crews were battling a massive fire at a building on Chicago’s North Side on Tuesday afternoon.

By around 5:40 p.m., the fire had been put out.

What we know:

The fire engulfed a three-story apartment building in the 5000 block of N. Troy Street in Albany Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Sky Fox was over the scene where large flames and heavy smoke were visible. The fire appeared to have spread to a nearby garage.

People were being told to avoid the area.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt or how much damage the fire caused.