Albany Park fire leaves 81-year-old injured

An elderly woman was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story apartment building at 4837 N. Lawndale Ave., according to fire officials.

An 81-year-old woman suffered from smoke inhalation and a minor health injury. She was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.