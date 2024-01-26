Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man charged in violent home invasion on NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Albany Park
CHICAGO - A man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a home invasion Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Christopher Gray, 47, allegedly broke into a residence and stabbed a 38-year-old man around 4 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to police.

Gray was arrested moments later. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, attempted murder/other forcible felony,  home invasion with a dangerous weapon and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Gray is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Friday.

No further information was immediately provided.

Christopher Gray | Chicago police