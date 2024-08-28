Albany Park shooting leaves 19-year-old seriously hurt

A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

The victim was standing outside his car in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 2:39 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

He got back inside his vehicle and heard more shots. As he drove away, he realized he had been shot multiple times.

The Chicago Fire Department treated him on the scene and transported him to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.