Albany Park shooting: Man struck in head and body, critically wounded

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head and body Thursday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 7:53 p.m., police say the male victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of N. Monticello Ave. when another man opened fire.

The victim was struck in the head and body and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.