Albany Park shooting: Two boys, 12 and 14, shot while traveling in vehicle
CHICAGO - Two boys, 12 and 14, were shot while sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle that was traveling in Albany Park Friday night.
At about 11:40 p.m., the boys were traveling northbound on Albany near the 300 block of Lawrence when an unidentified occupant in a SUV shot at the vehicle the victims were in.
The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition.
The 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the neck and is in critical condition.
No offender is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
Advertisement