Ald. Raymond Lopez announces Chicago mayoral campaign: 'I'm in'

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) announced Wednesday he is entering the race to become Chicago's next mayor.

Lopez, who has served as alderman since 2012, has been a vocal critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, sparring with her over her administration's response to crime and the coronavirus outbreak.

He was the first openly gay Mexican-American to be elected to City Council.

"I love my City and, like most Chicagoans, I am sick and tired of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship," Lopez said in a statement. "The time is now to provide our great City with the compassion and leadership it deserves. I’m in, and I hope Chicago will join me."

The 15th Ward contains significant portions of the Back of the Yards, Brighton Park, Gage Park and West Englewood neighborhoods.

The Chicago-native called for Lightfoot to fire CPD Supt. David Brown during last summer in wake of a surge of violence.

Lopez, 43, will announce his campaign Wednesday at a noon press conference.

Lightfoot has not officially announced if she intends on running for re-election.