Alderman raises concerns over Chicago casino consultant as temporary casino opening approaches

A temporary casino in Chicago is set to open for business this summer, but a city council member is now urging state regulators to reevaluate the process.

The Chicago Sun-Times has recently raised questions regarding a casino consultant hired by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Nomura Securities International, the consultant in question, denies any wrongdoing. However, the company had a potential financial interest in another Bally's deal in Great Britain while simultaneously urging Bally's to apply for a casino license in Chicago.

Alderman Brian Hopkins expressed his concerns about the situation.

"There's all sorts of questions, you know. There's a shadow of doubt that is cast over this entire process now. The state needs to slow down and take a close look at this before they issue the final license," he said.

Bally's, a prominent gaming company, has plans to construct a permanent casino, hotel, and entertainment venue on the site of the Tribune Printing Plant along the Chicago River.