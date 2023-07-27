Alderman urges mayor to address alleged disruptive behavior among Chicago's new migrant population

A prominent alderman is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to address what he describes as disruptive and dangerous behavior among Chicago's new migrant population.

Alderman Ray Lopez, whose ward includes the Gage Park shelter, says his constituents have witnessed gang recruitment efforts, drug use, sex acts, and prostitution. He says many migrants are "joyfully ignoring curfew," and heroin abuse is a growing concern.

With an estimated 5,500 asylum seekers in Chicago — a number that continues to grow — he sent a letter to Mayor Johnson calling for an immediate crackdown on such behavior.

"We know this crisis is not ending anytime soon," said Ald. Lopez. "We need to show that we are willing to address those issues that are negatively impacting local communities. We heard about it this week in Woodlawn, and we need to be able to nip it in the bud early."

Right now, Chicago is housing migrants at 14 shelters across the city, but the migrant population at police stations is reportedly back on the uptick, estimated to be at nearly 900 individuals.