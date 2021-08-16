Aldi looking to hire more than 1,800 people across Chicago-area

Grocery chain Aldi will host a "National Hiring Week" next month seeking to hire 1,800 new employees for stores across the Chicago area.

The hiring events will be held at local stores and warehouses across Illinois from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24 where job seekers can interview for available positions.

The company is looking to hire more than 2,300 people across the state through February 2022.

Starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour respectively based on the market and position, according to the company.

Employees are also eligible for health care and retirement benefits, employee assistance programs and paid-time off, the company said.

For a full list of jobs and locations hosting hiring events, check out: https://careers.aldi.us/now-hiring.