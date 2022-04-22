Alert issued after 4 armed robberies reported in two-block stretch on the West Side

Chicago police are warning West Side residents after four recent armed robberies were reported on a two-block stretch in Lawndale.

In each incident, victims are approached by gunmen who take their wallets, money, cellphones and keys at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Around midnight on April 6 at 1324 S. Sawyer Ave.

Around 3 p.m. on April 13 at 1328 S. Sawyer Ave.

Around 2:10 p.m. on April 15 at 1244 S. Sawyer Ave.

Around 2:10 p.m. on April 15 at 1316 S. Sawyer Ave.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call (312) 746-8253.

