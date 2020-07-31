‘Alex the Alligator’ captured in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Ill. - An alligator was captured from a small lake Thursday in south suburban Lynwood.
The alligator, dubbed “Alex” by a local child, was first seen Wednesday in Lake Lynwood, according to a statement from the Lynwood fire department.
Fire officials said the gator was captured in a Facebook post early Friday.
Alex will be quarantined for 30 days and sent to a reptile park in a southern state, fire officials said. A location hasn’t been determined yet.