Chicago police are searching for a girl who has been reported missing from Little Village.

Alexandra Juarez, 13, was last seen Thursday in the 2800 block of 23rd Place.

She was last seen wearing a red hoody and beige cargo pants.

Alexandra is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair.

If seen, you are asked to contact the SVU office at (312) 746-8251 or 911.