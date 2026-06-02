Support group surprises 55 Chicago-area mothers with portraits of children lost to gun violence

The Brief Purpose Over Pain, a Chicago-based support group for families affected by gun violence, surprised 55 mothers with original portraits of their deceased children during a special event in Oak Lawn. The portraits, created by 55 artists, were given to mothers who consistently support other grieving families, prompting emotional reactions from recipients who said the artwork honored their loved ones and their memories. Organizers said the project aims to help families cope with trauma and grief while advancing the group's mission of supporting parents affected by gun violence and turning survivors into advocates for change.



A support group for Chicago-area mothers who have lost children to gun violence surprised 55 mothers with original portraits of their deceased loved ones.

The portraits were presented to mothers who consistently showed up to support others facing the same loss.

The backstory:

Displayed at Passion Eats in Oak Lawn, 55 artists created portraits of people whose lives were cut short as a surprise for members of Purpose Over Pain, a support group for grieving families.

The room was prepared to welcome mothers who have lost children to gun violence, but no one could have anticipated the emotions that filled the space when they arrived.

Barbara Freeman said she and nearly everyone in the room cried.

"My son got killed in 97, he was dead on March 27… You just don’t know what this do for us," Freeman said.

Cassandra King said she initially celebrated everyone else. When she saw the portrait of her son, Bobby King, she said she became overwhelmed with emotion.

"This is amazing. You don’t understand, this pulls at the heartstrings for everybody in the room, not just my son," King said.

Antoinette Person admired the work that went into the portrait of her son, Emanuel Williams.

"His smile, everything is so him… For someone to take the time, to think enough of my baby and me and what I am going through in life, to give me this. Words cannot express the gratification and how thankful I am," Person said.

Purpose Over Pain was founded by Chicago parents whose children were killed by gun violence.

Founder Pam Bosley's son, Terrell Bosley, was shot and killed outside a South Side church in 2006 while loading musical equipment.

"Our goal is another mother to not end up in this situation," Bosley said. "Purpose Over Pain, we move parents from victims to be survivors and move them from survivors to action."

The backstory:

The idea of giving mothers portraits of their loved ones grew from the loss of a young woman who was weeks away from graduating from college. Organizers said the artwork is intended to help grieving families cope with trauma.

Philadelphia-based artist Michael Doughty said he tried to capture each person at their best so their mothers would have a lasting keepsake.

"I know what I means to the family. It’s heavy but it’s necessary," Doughty said.

Sheritta May said she was excited to see the portrait of her son, Romaine May.

"Are you serious a portrait like him is? How can you find, it looks exactly like him, this is amazing… I’m so filled with joy and happiness," May said.