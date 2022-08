You might want to get your last days in at Chicago public pools, as they will all be closed by Sunday.

The park district ordered the closures as lifeguards head back to school.

Pools were delayed in their opening during the beginning of the summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

Beaches will stay open through Sept. 5.

Indoor pools will reopen for the fall after Labor Day.